Nick Bosa thrilled Brock Purdy ‘shut some haters up' vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH — 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa has Brock Purdy’s back.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year might not play on the same side of the ball as his quarterback but has a huge appreciation for what Purdy has gone through on his path back to the field.

“Purdy shut some haters up,” Bosa said Sunday after the 49ers' 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I think whenever a guy comes back from an injury, people kind of don’t expect them to make another leap in the second year. I’m just happy for him. He’s exactly who we thought he was.”

And what a comeback it was. Purdy completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns. The Iowa State product looked calm and his usual unflappable self while orchestrating nearly 400 yards of offense in the club’s Week 1 win.

Bosa understands what the quarterback was facing coming back from an injury as the star pass rusher came back from his own ACL injury in 2021.

“You definitely need to prove people wrong and show that you’re the same player,” Bosa said. “I’m just happy he got an amazing recovery. I think it was quicker than anyone expected so he was able to get reps throughout the offseason. He’s definitely a good leader for us.”

While Bosa did not get a sack in the club’s opening game, he definitely made an impact. The Ohio State product drew attention away from the opposite side of the line, allowing defensive end Drake Jackson to rack up three sacks on Steelers signal-caller Kenny Pickett.

Teammates Javon Hargrave and Kerry Hyder also recorded a quarterback sack each.

While 49ers fans must wait another week for the All-Pro to have another chance at recording his first sack since signing a $170 million mega-extension, Bosa will be standing behind his quarterback happy just to know Purdy is back in action, as he expected.

