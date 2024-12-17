Bosa reveals how Campbell foreshadowed 49ers exit before game

SANTA CLARA — Nick Bosa detected the warning signs in the locker room before the 49ers took the field Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, 31, a nine-year NFL veteran, apparently was not happy with his role as the 49ers prepared to face the Los Angeles Rams. And he let it be known to those around him.

Campbell, who started 12 of the 49ers’ first 13 games this season, was relegated to a backup role with Dre Greenlaw returning to the lineup. Campbell would later decline to enter the game when the coaching staff called upon him.

“In the locker room before the game, I heard some complaining,” Bosa said of Campbell. “And I was going to say something and didn’t because I didn’t want to create more of a distraction.

“So, yeah, I kind of saw the foreshadowing and definitely didn’t think it was going to result in that, didn’t know it happened during the game.”

Nick Bosa says he could hear De'Vondre Campbell complaining in the locker room before the game#49ers || 🎥@sportslarryk pic.twitter.com/fIG3PHHi8E — Kevin Krueger (@kevinkruegs) December 16, 2024

Campbell suited up for the game, taking one of the coveted 48 game-day roster spots. Greenlaw exited the game early in the second half after feeling discomfort in his knee, and backup Dee Winters was ruled out with a neck injury.

Campbell would have played nearly the entire second half. His refusal to play brought an end to his up-and-down season with the 49ers.

Campbell signed a one-year contract with the 49ers after the Green Bay Packers released him in March. After his parting with the Packers, Campbell went on social media and blasted the organization for misusing him. He stated he lost all respect for some of the Green Bay coaches.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Campbell has yet to publicly state his rationale for declining to play against the Rams.

“He said he didn't want to play today," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Campbell following Thursday's game.

On Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch announced the organization suspended Campbell for the final three games of the 2024 NFL season for conduct detrimental to the team.

Bosa said he believes Campbell’s actions are isolated and not a signal of some bigger problem within the roster.

“This locker room is great. It’s always been great,” Bosa said. “But sometimes when you bring in somebody who’s older and from a different place, you don’t know.

“But, no, there are no issues in this locker room. Very rarely.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast