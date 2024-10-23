Bosa, Warner anticipating Cowboys' renewed focus on run game

The Dallas Cowboys, similar to the 49ers, have had a disjointed start to the 2024 NFL season.

As both teams begin preparations for the prime-time "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Levi's Stadium, two of San Francisco's star defenders are anticipating a certain game plan from Dallas' offense.

"It's going to be a tough one, I'm sure. They're going to throw everything they can at us," defensive end Nick Bosa said Wednesday. "I think they're going to try and run the ball more than they have. When you've had the losses they've had, they're obviously going to try something a little different. But yeah, it's going to be a big game."

Coming into the Week 8 game, the Cowboys are last in the NFL in both rushing yards (463) and rushing yards per game (77.2).

Dallas does not have one primary running back as they have in years past with veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but fifth-year back Rico Dowdle appears to be emerging as the go-to option in the Cowboys' backfield in recent weeks.

Regardless of who receives the bulk of the carries on Sunday, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner knows the 49ers' defense will have its hands full with Dallas' offense as a whole.

"They're still dangerous regardless of [their rushing struggles]," Warner shared. "I think because of who they got, you talk about CeeDee Lamb, one of the top receivers in this league. I do have a lot of respect for Dak [Prescott], even though those battles in the past we've gotten the best of him. I think he is one of the top quarterbacks in this league.

"I know they want to get their run game back going, haven't had success there, but they're going to want to get that back going. Obviously, I'll self-scout this week, I'm sure that's kind of how they move as a team. And their defense has playmakers on that side as well that can hurt you."

A prime time 49ers vs. Cowboys matchup, regardless of how each team is playing, will be must-see television.

"It doesn't matter what kind of season either of us has had, we understand the battle that Cowboys-49ers always is, especially in a prime-time Sunday night game," Warner added. "Everything's at stake and we've got to make sure we play like it."

