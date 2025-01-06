Bosa non-committal on Sorensen's return as 49ers DC next season

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After the 49ers surrendered the second-highest point total in the Kyle Shanahan era during their 47-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the blame easily have fallen on defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen's shoulders.

After the game, linebacker Fred Warner shared his belief that the players also are to blame for San Francisco's disappointing 2024 NFL season.

“The easy thing right now is everyone is going to put the blame on him for how the defense has played,” Warner said. “And when you’re the guy at the helm, that’s what happens -- you’re going to take the brunt of that. But it’s everybody.”

Nick Bosa was a little more succinct in his summary of the season, point-blank calling it "embarrassing." When asked about his team's DC, the All-Pro edge rusher was decidedly neutral.

“He’s a good coach,” Bosa said. “But that’s not my decision.”

Bosa recorded nine quarterback sacks through 14 games, his lowest total since his rookie season -- not counting 2020, when he only appeared in two games. Multiple injuries across the board affected the the 49ers' defensive performance this season, but the two captains will not use that as an excuse.

Warner notched 115 tackles for a seventh consecutive campaign, but it still wasn’t enough to propel his team to a winning season. The All-Pro will do a lot of self assessment over the time off.

“Everybody has to take a look in the mirror,” Warner said. “I have to take a look in the mirror. Everyone has to look to see where they could have done better. Nick has done a great job all season. As players when we’re out there, we have to execute and play the game. We didn’t do [Sorensen] any favors.”

Shanahan will take the next few days to make decisions on how he will -- or won't -- or not change the coaching staff heading into the 2025 season.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast