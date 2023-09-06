Shanahan drops perfect one-liner about Bosa's expected playing time

The 49ers Faithful took a big sigh of relief Wednesday when star pass rusher Nick Bosa agreed to sign a historic five-year contract extension to stay with San Francisco.

Bosa is more than likely going to suit up Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But what’s a realistic amount of snaps Bosa will play in Week 1?

“How many snaps are in the game?” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan jokingly said Wednesday in his press conference held shortly after the Bosa news was first reported.

"I'm just joking. We’ve got to see when he gets here. I know Nick will come in shape. I know he'll be good. It'd be great if he could get into something today. I don't know when he is going to get here or where he is flying from, but we'll be smart with it. And that'll be based over these next two-and-a-half practices.”

"We all knew Nick was going to get rewarded like he did."



Shanahan details how the process of Bosa's contract negotiations shook out pic.twitter.com/1wSBnRx4L3 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 6, 2023

Shanahan wouldn't 100 percent confirm that Bosa is playing Sunday, but he does expect to see him on the field unless he does something completely out of character -- like report to Santa Clara out of shape.

“I mean, there is question because we haven't seen him, but I think you guys know how I'm talking," Shanahan said. "Like he’d have to have a beer belly and be out of shape or something, which that's not in Bosa’s DNA.”

The 49ers have their work cut out for them in Week 1. The Steelers are coming off a 9-8 season but won seven of their last nine contests to avoid finishing under .500 for the first time since 2003. There's plenty of hype surrounding second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett and his offensive weapons in running back Najee Harris, wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

But now, San Francisco at least knows the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year will be on the field Sunday. And that's something to celebrate.

"“There was a couple bro hugs and congratulations, and now I told them to go enjoy their day," Shanahan said. "Now we’ve got to get on to real football.”

