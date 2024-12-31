Why 49ers' Bosa believes Lions look like ‘fun team to play for'

Nick Bosa appreciates going up against the best of the best.

The 49ers defensive end recorded two sacks in San Francisco's 40-34 loss to the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, and despite another frustrating defeat, came away from the prime-time clash with a great respect for his opponent, who currently is the NFC's top seed entering Week 18 of the 2024 regular season.

Bosa, in speaking to reporters after the game, was asked if he believes this year's Lions team is different from the one he and the 49ers faced -- and beat -- in last year's NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I don't think they're that different," Bosa said. "I think they've had a ton of injuries on defense, which hurts them, but the mentality of the head coach, you could see it throughout everybody. It's really a cool team. I could just see from afar that it's probably a fun team to play for. They come out and they play to win every game, and I respect that.”

Playing for a 14-win team chasing a Super Bowl, understandably, would be fun for any NFL player, especially for Bosa and his 49ers teammates who were in a similar position as Detroit just last year.

Bosa and the 49ers, however, will have to watch Detroit's playoff run from home after their Week 18 regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

