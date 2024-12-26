Nick Bosa

Bosa hilariously clarifies McDaniel encounter after 49ers-Dolphins

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nick Bosa cleared the air on his recent encounter with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

To sum it up, it was just another run-in with his former coach.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"Yeah, just an awkward Mike McDaniel moment," Bosa told reporters Thursday.

Bosa and the 49ers paid a visit to McDaniel's new home in Miami for a Week 16 matchup after the coach spent five seasons in San Francisco under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. After the Dolphins secured the 29-17 victory, McDaniel approached several 49ers players, including Bosa.

"South Florida's pretty cool," McDaniel said.

Of course, Bosa is from nearby Fort Lauderdale, so McDaniel likely was just giving the star edge rusher's home region a compliment.

San Francisco 49ers

Dre Greenlaw 2 hours ago

49ers shut down star linebacker Greenlaw for rest of season

Spencer Burford 2 hours ago

49ers-Lions practice report: Burford sits; Brown, Guerendo limited

Not in the eyes of social media, though.

Many football fans speculated McDaniel's comment was a recruitment effort to get Bosa to the Dolphins in the future.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Bosa seemingly shut that down quickly a few days later, and his sole focus is finishing out the final two games of the season on a high note.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Nick Bosa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us