49ers pick Martin reveals new teammate as lone NFL jersey purchase

Nick Martin has never been the type to wear NFL jerseys, but he made an exception once.

The Oklahoma State linebacker, who was selected by the 49ers in the third round with the No. 75 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, revealed the only jersey he’s ever purchased.

Hint: The jersey could be of a newly assigned teammate, who also happens to be an inspiration for the 22-year-old.

“Two linebackers that I have a lot of respect for [are] Ray Lewis and Fred Warner,” Martin revealed in October. “They’re dogs. They have a knack for the ball and play recognition.

“And Fred, he [is] balling right now. And I grew up watching Ray Lewis.”

If All-Pro linebacker Warner was the guess, congratulations.

“I never bought a player's jersey other than Fred Warner’s,” Martin added. “I’ll wear his jersey and be proud of it. He’s a dog, for real.”

After all, Martin (5-foot-11 1/2, 221 pounds) is known for his explosive style of play, projecting himself as a direct replacement for Dre Greenlaw, who formed an elite inside linebacker duo with Warner for six seasons.

One of the 49ers’ top offseason priorities was to re-sign Greenlaw, but they failed to prevent him from signing a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

The opportunity is there for Martin to take. The young linebacker, however, will do it on his terms, leaning into his strengths.

“I don’t necessarily mold my game after anybody because I want to innovate the linebacker position in my way, and I’m not trying to be somebody else,” Martin concluded.

“But, it takes game to know game. You got to look at people that are doing it right now and saying, ‘Alright, bet.'"

