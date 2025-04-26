At the outset of the free-agent signing period, the 49ers might have considered linebacker Dre Greenlaw irreplaceable.

But they decided to give it a try on Friday night in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers selected unheralded Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin in the third round with the No. 75 overall selection.

Last time the 49ers took a LB in the third round it worked out pretty well ... 👀 pic.twitter.com/AnnwTnLcBE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 26, 2025

Martin faces a huge challenge in his quest to win a starting job and replace Greenlaw in the 49ers’ defense.

Martin enters a good situation with the 49ers because of the player he could be lining up alongside.

Fred Warner is a four-time All-Pro who enters his eighth NFL season. He is a well-rounded player who possesses the kind of leadership skills to assist in a young linebacker’s transition to the NFL.

Martin could be in line to replace Greenlaw, whose aggressive style of play helped set the tone for the 49ers’ defense during his six years with the organization.

Martin (5-foot-11 1/2, 221 pounds) had a huge junior season, as he registered 140 tackles, six sacks and 16 tackles for loss. His senior season was cut short, as he missed the final seven games of the season due to a knee injury.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The perception of his draft stock took a hit with his injury. But, clearly, the 49ers still place a high draft grade on him.

Martin’s style of play has been described as a “heat-seeking missile.” That is exactly the kind of player the 49ers are looking to replace this season.

The 49ers’ top offseason priority was to re-sign Greenlaw, but they failed to prevent him from getting away.

The 49ers came in with a one-year offer to Greenlaw, who signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos.

Only after Greenlaw verbally agreed to the Broncos’ multi-year deal did the 49ers put on the full-court press to sign him.

The 49ers ended up offering Greenlaw more money, according to the Denver Post, but it was too late for Greenlaw to consider going back on his word to the Broncos.

There might not be any replacement for Greenlaw, but the 49ers are looking to soften the blow of his departure.

Currently, the only other linebackers on the team’s roster who appear in contention to replace Greenlaw in the starting lineup are Dee Winters, Curtis Robinson and Tatum Bethune.

Winters started 10 games last season as Greenlaw played just 34 snaps after struggling physically in his return from a torn Achilles tendon.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast