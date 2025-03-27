Four wide receivers 49ers could target in 2025 draft's later rounds

The 49ers will look to add to their wide receivers room in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it could be in later rounds -- especially after San Francisco used its first-round pick to select Ricky Pearsall just one year ago.

Considering the 49ers' trade of Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk's uncertain injury return timetable, the team undoubtedly will add a young wideout, and the 2025 draft class offers some enticing options further down the line.

The 49ers have had some past luck with receivers in later rounds, like Jauan Jennings, who was a seventh-round selection (No. 217) in 2020. The 27-year-old's 2024 NFL season was his best yet, catching 77 of his 113 targets for 975 yards and six touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing was a fourth-round pick (No. 135) in 2024 and quickly stepped in as San Francisco's punt returner. General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan hope the young receiver continues to develop in order to use his 4.38-second 40-yard dash speed on the field.

Here are four receiver prospects the 49ers could draft in later rounds next month:

School: San Jose State

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 195 pounds

Last year completed: Senior

40-yard dash: 4.57

Projected positions: Slot and X

2024 stats: 104 receptions for 1,382 yards, 16 touchdowns

Nash is PFF’s 20th-ranked receiver in this year’s class and the No. 168 overall prospect after playing in 12 games in 2024. The Spartan lined up predominantly in the slot and showed what a mismatch he could be. Nash racked up a whopping 30 missed tackles in his senior season with San Jose -- tied for the most of all college wide receivers. The wideout also received an 82.1 grade facing man-coverage while catching 19 contested catches, which is a quality the 49ers' front office covets.

Nash also has dual-threat qualities, having originally enrolled at SJSU as a quarterback in 2019. He made the switch to receiver in 2022, and his 104 receptions for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns was top in the Mountain West.

School: TCU

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 225 pounds

Last year completed: Senior

40-yard dash: 4.48

Projected positions: Outside and X

2024 stats: 83 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns

Williams is PFF’s 12th-ranked wide receiver and 93rd overall prospect after spending five seasons at Texas Christian. The versatile wideout was used in wildcat situations, racking up five carries for 322 yards in 2024.

The Horned Frog has been utilized in the return game as well as completing all three of his pass attempts for 22 yards and a touchdown. Williams also has the size and strength to force 18 missed tackles in his senior season and is a reliable blocker, which Shanahan requires.

School: Maryland

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 186 pounds

Last year completed: Senior

40-yard dash: 4.37

Projected positions: Outside or slot

2024 stats: 96 receptions for 1,119 yards and nine touchdowns

Felton forced a whopping 26 tackles in 2024, tying him for eighth among all receivers in 2024, but he might need to put on a little more weight to become an effective blocker. PFF’s 22nd-ranked receiver and 192nd overall prospect was predominantly used in Maryland’s screen game with 31 catches for 147 yards.

Felton’s 96 receptions in his senior year doubled his production from 2023 (48), while his ability to separate earned him an 80.2 grade as a receiver from PFF.

School: USC and Tennessee

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Last year completed: Senior

40-yard dash: 4.5

Projected positions: Outside and X

2024 stats: 64 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns

McCoy is a physical receiver that easily could be compared to Jennings, who also hails from Tennessee. The Volunteer’s production might not be eye-popping, but his physicality pulling in contested catches is clear, as well as his yards-after-catch ability.

McCoy did leave USC after off-field allegations caused his suspension from the team. He subsequently entered the transfer portal, landing at Tennessee where he was named team captain.

