Why Packers RB Jacobs presents ‘unique' challenge for 49ers' defense

Nick Sorensen is not taking Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs lightly.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of the pivotal matchup, San Francisco's defensive coordinator explained how challenging it will be to stop Jacobs.

“What’s unique is that he trusts the system and he’s very physical,” Sorensen told reporters. “And you see the jump cuts, but he doesn’t just jump cut to go wherever. I always feel like he’s always going to the right place. If you’re watching it, he’s going a gap at a time.

“He’s got such tight cuts that he’ll get vertical and he’s very powerful. He’s got great contact balance, and I have a lot of respect for the way that he runs because that really fits their scheme.”

Jacobs can do damage as a runner and receiver, so he will be a tough opponent for a reeling 49ers defense. Throw in dynamic quarterback Jordan Love, and Green Bay’s offense is capable of scoring in a myriad of ways

The Packers are looking to avenge last season’s crushing loss in the playoffs and stay in contention for a postseason berth. The 49ers are clinging to playoff life and a win over the resurgent Packers would do a lot to change the narrative around the team after another deflating loss last week.

Things look grim for San Francisco as injuries continue to mount, with quarterback Brock Purdy the latest to be bitten by the injury bug.

Still, there’s hope that the team can close out a game with a dominant burst and buck the disappointing trend this year. The franchise has lost four one-score games this season, a far cry from previous eras where the team could be counted on to win in a close game.

Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur know each other well, having coached closely together with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons. So far Shanahan has owned the rivalry, though with an injury-depleted roster and a struggling offense, LaFleur looks to get over the hump.

Sorensen and the rest of the defense know they have to be better at stuffing Jacobs before he can make any dynamic moves in the field if San Francisco wants to have a shot at the victory on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

