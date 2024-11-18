Maiocco's Observations: Seahawks stun 49ers with late-game comeback

BOX SCORE

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are the definition of an average team.

San Francisco again squandered a second-half lead to a division opponent and fell into a three-way tie for second place (last place) in the NFC West on Sunday.

Quarterback Geno Smith led the Seattle Seahawks on a late touchdown drive, which he capped with a 13-yard scramble for the winning points in a 20-17 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers’ saw their six-game win streak against the Seahawks snapped. And they fall into a tie with Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams with a 5-5 record.

The Arizona Cardinals, who were on their bye, lead the division with a 6-4 record.

Seattle did a lot of their damage when 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was off the field.

Bosa had 1.5 sacks in the game but could not continue in the fourth quarter due to a hip injury. He entered the game listed as questionable.

The 49ers return to action next week to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. In Week 13, the 49ers travel to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Here are the takeaways from the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Seahawks:

Lacking Killer Instinct

It was a problem early in the season that prevented the 49ers from finishing off a couple of early season victories.

And that trend has carried over into the second half of the season, too.

The 49ers have been unable to finish off lesser foes. They entered Week 11 with five victories, but some of them have been harrowing. And two of their losses came against the Rams and Cardinals when they could not hold onto double-digit second-half leads.

The 49ers never had a big lead on the Seahawks — as they did when the teams met in Week 6. In that one, the 49ers led by 20 points but had to sweat out the victory.

The 49ers’ high-powered offense came up empty too many times against Seattle, which entered the game with the NFL’s No. 25-ranked defense.

The 49ers held a sizable lead advantage over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in total yardage, but they needed a field goal as time expired for a 23-20 victory.

First-half Doldrums

Purdy completed his first seven pass attempts and had a 10-yard touchdown run.

Then, the offense sputtered for the remainder of the first half.

Purdy’s first incomplete pass came when he tried to fit a pass into running back Christian McCaffrey. Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon broke up the pass and defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins caught the deflection for an interception.

Purdy accounted for the only touchdown of the first half with a 10-yard scramble. He beat defensive lineman Jarran Reed to the right front pylon to reach the ball across the goal line.

Purdy had three scrambles in the first half for 32 yards with one touchdown and two first downs. His touchdown run gave him a team-leading fourth rushing touchdown on the 2024 NFL season.

Purdy finished the first half completing 11 of 15 passes for 83 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 58.5. The 49ers led 7-6 at halftime.

Purdy finished the game 21 of 28 for 159 passing yards and one touchdown pass with one interception and a 85.3 passer rating.

Jennings Doing All He Can

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings is a No. 3 receiver no more.

Jennings was huge in Sunday’s game, as he converted third downs on four of his receptions.

Then, he gave the 49ers a 17-13 lead with 9:33 remaining on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.

Just two plays earlier, Jennings dragged would-be tacklers with him to pick up the necessary yardage on a third-and-11 play to the Seattle 8-yard line.

On the go-ahead drive, Jennings caught four passes for 42 yards with three first downs and a touchdown.

The 49ers need more from Jennings with receiver Brandon Aiyuk out for the season with a knee injury and George Kittle sidelined temporarily with a hamstring injury.

Jennings was the best player on the field — until Smith led the Seahawks to the win. Jennings finished the game with 10 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown.