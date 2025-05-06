Breaking down 49ers' offensive depth chart after 2025 draft selections

Despite their many issues last season, the 49ers’ offense still was among the best in the NFL in total yards.

Under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ offense consistently has ranked near the top of the league. In the past six seasons, the 49ers were fourth, 15th, seventh, fifth, second and fourth.

But it certainly was not perfect.

The 49ers had a minus-10 in takeaway/giveaway differential, and they experienced problems cashing in touchdowns through most of the season.

San Francisco's focus in the 2025 NFL Draft was to reinvigorate the defense with talented, young players at positions of need.

So much of the 49ers offense's hopes are based on some of their top-flight players remaining healthy from start to finish.

Here is a look at the 49ers’ depth chart on offense:

Quarterback

Starter: Brock Purdy

Backups: Mac Jones, Tanner Mordecai, Kurtis Rourke (ACL)

The 49ers and Purdy’s camp remain focused on a long-term extension that will keep him around for a while.

Purdy enters the fourth season of his career with 36 career regular-season starts. His career passer rating is 104.9. For perspective, Aaron Rodgers is the all-time NFL leader with a career passer rating of 102.6.

The 49ers conceivably upgraded at backup quarterback with the signing of Jones to a two-year, $7.3 million contract.

Running back

Starters: Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Backups: Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James, Patrick Taylor Jr.

McCaffrey was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. He appeared in just four games last season due to Achilles and knee issues.

San Francisco's veteran back says he is feeling good and has no restrictions during the 49ers’ offseason program.

The 49ers traded backup Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. Guerendo and James, a fifth-round pick from Oregon, will compete for the backup job.

Wide receiver

Starters: Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk (if healthy)

Backups: Demarcus Robinson, Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins, Junior Bergen

The 49ers open the season with some question marks after the trade of Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders.

Aiyuk continues to go through physical therapy as he looks to return from a torn ACL in his right knee.

The 49ers signed Robinson as an unrestricted free agent. However, his availability is in question due to a possible violation of the league’s policy on substances of abuse. He was arrested and charged with DUI in November.

Jennings had his breakout season with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. Jennings and Pearsall are being counted upon to produce big numbers.

Cowing and Watkins, a fourth-round pick, will compete to earn playing time.

Tight end

Starter: George Kittle

Backups: Luke Farrell, Ross Dwelley, Jake Tonges, Brayden Willis

Kittle is locked in with a new deal that keeps him under contract through the 2029 season. He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Kittle never has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in three consecutive years.

The 49ers invested in a No. 2 tight end during the free-agent signing period with the addition of Farrell, a blocking specialist, on a three-year, $15.75 million contract.

Offensive line

Starters: LT Trent Williams, LG Ben Bartch, C Jake Brendel, RG Dominick Puni, RT Colton McKivitz

Backups: D.J. Humphries, Spencer Burford, Connor Colby, Nick Zakelj, Austen Pleasants, Matt Hennessy

The 49ers did not address the offensive line until their selection of Colby in the seventh round. But after the draft, general manager John Lynch added Humphries, a nine-year veteran with 100 career starts. Humphries sets up to be the team’s swing tackle.

A big key for the 49ers will be the availability of Williams, an 11-time Pro Bowl player. He missed seven games last season with an ankle injury. The 49ers' O-line is a lot better when he is on the field.

All the starting spots appear set, except for left guard. The 49ers look to replace Aaron Banks, who signed a big-money deal with the Green Bay Packers. Bartch is the front-runner for the position, but the door is open for a camp competition.

