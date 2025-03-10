Patrick Taylor Jr.

Report: Taylor Jr., 49ers agree to one-year contract extension

By Joel Soria

Running back Patrick Taylor Jr. is staying in the Bay at least for another year. 

The veteran back and the 49ers reportedly have agreed to a one-year contract extension, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, citing Equity Sports’ CEO Chris Cabott. 

Taylor, 26, played in 13 games, including one start in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, during the 2024 NFL season with San Francisco. He rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. 

Taylor originally signed with the Green Bay Packers after going unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft

After spending his first three seasons in Green Bay, Taylor signed a one-year deal with the 49ers back in April 2024. 

Taylor joins star Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo and Israel Abanikanda as the 49ers’ running backs under contract for the 2025 season.

