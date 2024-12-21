Taylor Jr. cherishes 49ers opporunity after challenging NFL journey

SANTA CLARA — Patrick Taylor Jr. was all set up for an eye-popping final season of college and a likely draft-day party.

But that blew up when Taylor sustained a Lisfranc injury in Memphis’ 2019 season opener against Ole Miss.

His senior season was spoiled, he underwent a series of surgeries, his draft status sunk and he was fortunate to get an opportunity to work his way up in the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Taylor, now a fourth-year professional, is in line to see significant playing time and, perhaps, make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday for the 49ers against the Miami Dolphins.

“It’s really exciting, especially going through everything I’ve been through over the years and working as hard as I have and getting to this point,” Taylor said. “I’m extremely excited for this opportunity.”

Taylor had a breakout junior season at Memphis, where he rushed for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.6-yard per rushing attempt.

Taylor originally signed with the Green Bay Packers following the 2020 NFL Draft. He sat out his entire rookie season due to his foot condition.

The Packers waived him at the end of the following training camp. He quickly worked his way from the practice squad to Green Bay’s 53-man roster. Taylor found a role as one of the Packers’ core special-teams contributors.

“The biggest obstacle I overcame to get to this point was all the hard work, as far as the injuries I had in college,” he said. “Hurting my foot and having the Lisfranc injury in college and coming out and going undrafted in the NFL, being cut, getting signed and going through all that heartache.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I feel like all of that prepared me to where I am today.”

After three seasons with the Packers, the 49ers signed Taylor as a free agent in the offseason. He joined a loaded room of running backs. And he managed to earn a roster spot and suit up for 10 of the 49ers’ first 14 games.

“Coming into it, I love to compete,” he said. “I was around backs, great backs, like Elijah Mitchell, Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason, and we drafted Isaac Guerendo. Being around those guys had me level up my game, as well.”

Taylor (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) will be prepared for his opportunity, as he has worked closely with running backs coach Bobby Turner to make sure that he is coached-up in every scenario. Taylor spent a great deal of time working on his route-running and pass-catching.

“He's been here since training camp,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He's done a real good job for us, played in this league before, has experience there at Green Bay and when he’s gotten his opportunities with us he's ran the ball well.

“And when he hasn't run the ball, he’s really helped us on special teams. So, it's a big opportunity for him and (we're) glad we’ve got him.”

Taylor has rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries this season.

At 26, Taylor will be the focus of the 49ers’ running game after injuries in recent weeks have knocked McCaffrey, Mason and Guerendo out of action.

Taylor said he has always maintained faith in his ability but he could not know for sure if he would ever work his way into an opportunity such as what he will have Sunday against the Dolphins.

“Sometimes that crosses your mind, for sure,” Taylor said. “As long as you’re staying persistent and consistent and being disciplined in your process and your playing, it doesn’t get to you.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast