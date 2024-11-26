How PFF graded Allen, 49ers in lopsided Week 12 loss to Packers

The 49ers' PFF grades show there is plenty of blame to go around in San Francisco's embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Even players who made positive contributions had their share of mistakes in the 49ers' loss, including nine penalties for 77 yards which clearly affected any momentum the team had started to gain.

Without quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip/oblique) on the field, the 49ers had to adjust to several moving pieces. But still, that was no excuse for a lack of execution by the several star players who actually were able to suit up for the game.

Here are the 49ers' Week 12 PFF grades:

Offense

TE George Kittle — 90.7

The All-Pro tight end was the offensive standout, catching all six of his targets for 82 yards and one touchdown. Four of Kittle's six receptions resulted in a first down or touchdown. Kittle uncharacteristically allowed a pressure (one hurry), giving him a 5.1 pass blocking grade.

LT Jaylon Moore — 81.7

The swing tackle stepped in for Williams and did a commendable job, receiving one of the offense's top overall grades after allowing two hurries in pass protection.

RB Christian McCaffrey — 54.3

The star running back rushed the ball 11 times for only 31 yards, 26 of which came after contact. That means McCaffrey had just 0.5 yards per carry before contact. The All-Pro also was responsible for one quarterback sack.

WR Deebo Samuel - 45.5

Sunday’s loss was Samuel’s first game with multiple drops (two) since Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, when the 49ers lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night. The “wide back” received a 60.0 grade in run blocking.

Offensive line

The offensive line allowed 10 total pressures; two were allowed by other positions as mentioned above.

LT Jaylon Moore - Two hurries

LG Aaron Banks - Two hits

C Jake Brendel - One hurry

RG Dominick Puni - One sack, three hurries (Note: Puni had not allowed a sack in his entire collegiate career. This was his first sack allowed since being drafted by the 49ers.)

RT Colton McKivitz - One hurry

QB Brandon Allen - 47.8

The journeyman quarterback completed 17 of his 29 attempts for 199 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and he was most challenged when under pressure. Allen only completed 2 of 9 attempts for 25 yards with two fumbles when being pressured. Allen only completed 3 of 9 attempts for 22 yards with one interception and a 2.6 passer rating when being blitzed.

Defense

CB Deommodore Lenoir — 69.6

Lenoir received the defense's top overall grade, which also included the top run defense grade of 73.9. Lenoir recorded seven total tackles, with one missed, and two stops. The newly extended cornerback allowed two catches on four targets for 19 yards.

S Malik Mustapha — 69.3

The rookie safety received the second-highest grade on defense, including a team-high 85.8 tackling grade after making seven tackles -- six solo -- and one stop while not missing any.

LB Fred Warner —44.7

Warner missed four tackles, which ties his career high and something he has not done since Week 3 of his rookie season in 2018. The linebacker also allowed one catch for 25 yards.

“I still think Fred is the man,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday via conference call. “I think Fred is playing at a high level. I know he had more missed tackles than he’s had, I think he had, I want to say four, which is too much for anyone, way too much for him.

“Obviously he can do better in that way. But Fred is still playing like one of the best linebackers in the league. I know he's got a real high standard, so when he has something like that, it's going to stick out. But Fred's still playing like one of the best players in this league.”

LB De’Vondre Campbell — 46.2

The linebacker made six tackles but missed one, and allowed three catches on four targets for 40 yards.

CB Renardo Green — 28.6

The rookie cornerback receiver the lowest score on the defense, allowing three catches on five attempts for 51 yards and missed two tackles.

The 49ers' defense missed 19 tackles, according to PFF:

LB Fred Warner - 4

S Ji’Ayir Brown - 3

CB Isaac Yiadom - 3

CB Renardo Green. 2

DL Sam Okuayinonu - 1

DL Dee Winters - 1

CB Deommodore Lenoir - 1

DL Kalia Davis - 1

LB De’Vondre Campell - 1

DL Maliek Collins - 1

DL Leonard Floyd - 1

The 19 missed tackles are the most PFF has ever charted for the 49ers in a game since 2006, when they first started calculating the stat. Twelve of the 49ers' missed tackles were forced by Packers running back Josh Jacobs. The 49ers' defense allowed 83 of Jacobs' 106 rushing yards after contact.

Pressures:

Leonard Floyd — Two sacks, two hurries

Sam Okuayinonu — Three hurries

Maliek Collins — Three hurries

Yetur Gross-Matos — One hit, one hurry

Robert Beal — One hurry

DeVondre Campbell — One hurry

