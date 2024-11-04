NFL power rankings: Where recharged 49ers sit after bye week

For some teams, it's time to start booking those offseason flights to Cancún.

Yes, I'm talking to you, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. You can try and turn your seasons around, but the writing is on the wall.

Week 9 featured two overtime thrillers, an acrobatic play you will have to see to believe and heated divisional battles that lived up to the hype. All while the 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers watched from their couches.

Here is where San Francisco sits heading into "Monday Night Football:"

32. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 32)

Record: 2-7

Bryce Young has played pretty well the last two weeks since returning as the starter and delivered late in a thrilling win. That's great news for a young quarterback who's had a difficult journey, but appears to have a good head on his shoulders.

31. New England Patriots (Last week: 29)

Record: 2-7

For the second straight week, a rookie quarterback delivered a clutch touchdown as time expired. Except Drake Maye's wasn't quite as epic. Still impressive nonetheless. Unfortunately for New England, it resulted in a tough overtime loss.

30. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 31)

Record: 2-6

Titans vs. Patriots. A very stoppable force meets a very movable object. A nice overtime win as Mason Rudolph continues to lean on Tony Pollard.

29. New York Giants (Last week: 30)

Record: 2-7

Daniel Jones finished the first half completing 4 of 6 pass attempts for ZERO yards and a touchdown. Truly incredible stuff. That touchdown also was his first passing touchdown at home in 672 days. The comeback attempt was too little too late.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 28)

Record: 2-7

There was no elegant tanking this week, at least on the defensive side of the ball. One week closer to a top draft pick.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 27)

Record: 2-7

Which week will Doug Pederson be fired? There's no doubt he will be the first. It's only a matter of time. They had a chance to complete the second-half comeback, but the $55-million man Trevor Lawrence didn't have it in him. Has he ever?

26. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 26)

Record: 2-7

That's all, folks! After a once-promising start, the season is over for Derek Carr and Co., who have lost seven straight games.

25. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 25)

Record: 2-7

Jameis Winston threw his 100th career interception. Then he threw his 101st. Then he threw his 102nd. That's just what he's going to do, they've got to live with it. He won't win shoot-outs every week.

24. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 23)

Record: 2-6

They put up one hell of a fight against the mighty Bills, but unfortunately for the Dolphins, De'Von Achane can't play defense. It's going to be hard to turn this season around.

23. New York Jets (Last week: 24)

Record: 3-6

A huge win over a very good opponent. I still have major doubts, but the offense and defense both lived up to their potential. They face an uphill battle back into playoff contention.

22. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 17)

Record: 3-5

Things have fallen apart in Big D. Now Dak Prescott is hurt. Someone's getting fired this week, right?

21. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 22)

Record: 4-5

Making the switch to Joe Flacco was the right move. He and running back Jonathan Taylor just so happened to run into the buzzsaw that is the Vikings' defense this week.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 21)

Record: 4-5

Joe Burrow did what he's done all season. There's no question about the offense's potential, but can the defense improve? A necessary win over a bad team.

19. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 18)

Record: 4-5

Geno Smith giveth, Geno Smith taketh away. Geno Smith giveth, Geno Smith taketh away. He has a little bit of Jameis Winston in him, and for that, they should move on in the offseason.

18. Chicago Bears (Last week: 14)

Record: 4-4

Two weeks in a row Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense has looked bad. There will be more peaks and valleys to follow, that's normal. Can the defense step up and carry them? Today, they did not.

17. Denver Broncos (Last week: 15)

Record: 5-4

Bo Nix caught a touchdown pass on Denver's version of the "Philly Special." He's fun to watch, even if it's ugly at times. Denver, however, probably won't hang with the big boys down the stretch.

16. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 19)

Record: 5-4

Neither Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison nor Trey McBride are the engine that makes this offense run. It's James Conner and the run game, which can be hit or miss. This week, it hit big time. Next week? Who knows.

15. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 20)

Record: 4-4

The NFC West, in my opinion, has two legit playoff contenders. The Rams, as long as Matthew Stafford and his weapons stay healthy and aren't ejected mid-game, are one of them. The other (will be) the 49ers.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 13)

Record: 4-4 (Monday Night Football)

A date with the defending champs without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Good luck, Baker Mayfield. You're going to need it.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 16)

Record: 5-3

Justin Herbert shredded a good Browns defense. I've been sounding the alarm about his weapons in the passing game, but it just doesn't seem to matter. He gets it done. A nice bounce-back for J.K. Dobbins.

12. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 12)

Record: 4-4 (Bye week)

They enjoyed a much-needed bye week, where Christian McCaffrey should be waiting for them on the other side. Is it time for the annual 49ers second-half run?

11. Houston Texans (Last week: 8)

Record: 6-3

Something's up with C.J. Stroud. He has more than enough talent around him to overcome the loss of Stefon Diggs, but right now Joe Mixon is the only reliable piece of the offense.

10. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 10)

Record: 6-3

It was clear Jordan Love was hurting. It's hard to gut out a win over a team as dominant as the Lions. This was a huge game, so I understand him attempting to play through it. The bye week could not come at a better time.

9. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 11)

Record: 6-3

Stay hot, Kirk Cousins. Have a day, Bijan Robinson. The vibes are excellent in Atlanta. It's the Falcons' division to lose.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 7)

Record: 6-2 (Bye week)

The defense continues to ball out, and Russell Wilson appears to have turned back the clock. They have a very good thing going right now, but a very tough schedule awaits them after the bye week.

7. Washington Commanders (Last week: 9)

Record: 7-2

Jayden Daniels continues to do Jayden Daniels things. Can he lead the 'Manders through a tough upcoming stretch against NFC East opponents?

6. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 5)

Record: 6-2

Sam Darnold's going to make his boneheaded mistakes, as he did in this game. But if you have the defense to stabilize you, like they do, those picks won't be backbreaking. Overall a decent night for the journeyman.

5. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 6)

Record: 6-3

Lamar Jackson continues to get it done with his arm, as a big 'screw you' to the many teams who doubted his passing ability over the years. Is Derrick Henry the frontrunner for Offensive Player of the Year?

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 4)

Record: 6-2

Saquon Barkley continued to prove he's not from this planet. Jalen Hurts and the offense continued to roll. The Birds look really good right now, but let's see if they can maintain it all season.

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Record: 7-2

Josh Allen performed some wizardry and distributed the ball evenly to all of his receivers without Amari Cooper.

2. Detroit Lions (Last week: 2)

Record: 7-1

Jared Goff is playing the best football of his career and the defense continues to ascend. They're the clear favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bow LIX against the ...

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 1)

Record: 7-0 (Monday Night Football)

Barring a heroic effort from the opposing team, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs should improve to 8-0 against a banged-up Bucs team.

