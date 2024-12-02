NFL power rankings: Where 49ers sit after blowout loss to Bills

Thanksgiving week in the NFL, a tradition unlike any other.

After eating ungodly amounts of food, we willingly decide to sit around and watch some of the worst teams in the league play against some of the best.

You have a choice between watching Drew Lock vs. Cooper Rush, Matt Eberflus attempt to coach a football game and a matchup between the defending champs and a team fighting for the No. 1 pick on the following night.

I, for one, was thankful for the weekend slate of games -- but Monday's matchup didn't disappoint.

Here is where the 49ers sit after a 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills and after the Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns on "Monday Night Football."

32. New York Giants (Last week: 32)

Record: 2-10

Please tell me you did not sit down on the couch, with your family on Thanksgiving, and willingly watch Lock vs. Rush. You're better off having a political debate with that one uncle. It's a three-horse race for the No. 1 pick.

31. Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 31)

Record: 2-10

A scary hit led to Trevor Lawrence's early departure. After returning to the field for the first time in three weeks, it appears he could miss more time. A very unfortunate season continues.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (Last week: 30)

Record: 2-10

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and the Raiders (no matter how terrible) playing the Chiefs well. I don't know how they keep doing it -- or almost doing it -- but they are so close to being Patrick Mahomes' Kryptonite.

29. New England Patriots (Last week: 27)

Record: 3-10

Drake Maye is having a productive rookie season, the team is competitive most weeks and they're losing games. What more can you ask for as a rebuilding team?

28. Tennessee Titans (Last week: 28)

Record: 3-9

Amazingly, the loss wasn't Will Levis' fault. Their defense just got absolutely annihilated.

27. Cleveland Browns (Last week: 26)

Record: 3-9

Jameis Winston had an incredible night -- if you don't count the two back-breaking pick-sixes he threw. We hope Jerry Jeudy forgives his QB and the Browns for ruining his revenge game.

26. Carolina Panthers (Last week: 29)

Record: 3-9

Bryce Young is playing his ass off and deserves to reap the rewards of the high draft pick this team should have next spring. His second-half turnaround is something out of a movie. Arguably the best story of the season.

25. New York Jets (Last week: 25)

Record: 3-9

I don't think there's anything Aaron Rodgers can do on the field to negatively impact his legacy at this point. It was cemented before he forced his way out of Green Bay. But man, these two seasons in New York could not have been a bigger disaster.

24. New Orleans Saints (Last week: 23)

Record: 4-8

Derek Carr just can't air it out like he used to. Your mini winning streak didn't fool anyone. Back down to the bottom-third of the league where you belong.

23. Chicago Bears (Last week: 20)

Record: 4-8

The firing of Matt Eberflus after another close, heartbreaking loss won't fix the pain and suffering Bears fans have experienced time and time again this season, but it should provide them at least a sliver of optimism about the team's future, right?

22. Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 24)

Record: 5-7

This team is going to do everything in its power to finish the season at .500, aren't they? They won't, of course, but they certainly could have used this version of Rico Dowdle earlier.

21. Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 22)

Record: 4-8

Joe Burrow's going to put up the best numbers of his career, and it's not going to matter at all. Put a fork in Cincy, they're done.

20. Miami Dolphins (Last week: 19)

Record: 5-7

They really really needed this win, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that Miami couldn't hang at the Frozen Tundra. Their path to the playoffs isn't impossible, but quite unlikely at this point.

19. San Francisco 49ers (Last week: 18)

Record: 5-7

As if 49ers fans needed another sign that the team is cooked, Christian McCaffrey suffered what likely will be a season-ending knee injury. I'm officially putting a fork in San Francisco. The good news is there still is a foundation to build upon. Re-tool in the offseason.

18. Indianapolis Colts (Last week: 21)

Record: 6-7

It certainly was not without its mistakes, but a gritty performance from Anthony Richardson and an even ballsier call from Shane Steichen at the end of the game.

17. Arizona Cardinals (Last week: 17)

Record: 6-6

They likely would have pulled off the upset had it not been for two costly Kyler Murray picks. This offense continues to be a huge disappointment.

16. Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 13)

Record: 6-6

It's been a ROUGH showing for Kirk Cousins lately, who has zero touchdowns and six interceptions in his last three games. Atlanta is handing the Bucs the division on a silver platter.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last week: 16)

Record: 6-6

Feed. Bucky. Irving. This game should not have been this close, but Baker Mayfield and Co. staved off a motivated Carolina team to jump into a tie with Atlanta for first in the NFC South.

14. Los Angeles Rams (Last week: 15)

Record: 6-6

Matthew Stafford, similar to Jalen Hurts in the Eagles' offense, has a pretty easy job when his star running back is running well. Complete quick strikes to your elite receiving core and let Kyren Williams do the heavy lifting.

13. Seattle Seahawks (Last week: 14)

Record: 7-5

They're the only NFC West team who is the slightest bit interested in winning the division. The defense has played exceptionally well as of late.

12. Denver Broncos (Last week: 11)

Record: 8-5

Bo Nix's two interceptions were overshadowed by a couple of big-time throws and a strong defensive performance -- but hey, isn't that what being an NFL quarterback is all about? The rook -- and Denver's offense -- is looking like the real deal.

11. Washington Commanders (Last week: 12)

Record: 8-5

Now this is the Jayden Daniels we were used to seeing earlier this season. The Titans overall are terrible, but their defense is halfway decent, so this is an encouraging bounce-back performance for the rookie.

10. Houston Texans (Last week: 10)

Record: 8-5

It wasn't exactly the throttling of an awful Jags team it should have been, even after Lawrence went out, but a win nonetheless. A turnover-free one as well.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (Last week: 9)

Record: 8-4

While the Chargers might not have the flashy offensive weapons they need to be a legit championship contender, they certainly have the defense. Four interceptions, including a pick-six, will do the trick.

8. Baltimore Ravens (Last week: 6)

Record: 8-5

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore offense is elite. The defense? Mediocre. Justin Tucker? A major liability right now. Nobody saw that coming.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 8)

Record: 9-3

I didn't think Russell Wilson still could cook like that. Touché. If he has that in his bag, then Pittsburgh could be quite scary.

6. Green Bay Packers (Last week: 7)

Record: 9-3

I don't think they will catch Detroit for the division, which is a shame, because a home playoff game -- or two, or three -- at Lambeau would be awesome. They likely will have to settle for being the wild-card team nobody wants to face.

5. Minnesota Vikings (Last week: 5)

Record: 10-2

Sam Darnold went from "seeing ghosts" to seeing Justin Jefferson open over the middle of the field. Talk about an upgrade.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 4)

Record: 10-2

Play adequate defense, dink and dunk through the air and let Saquon Barkley run wild. Philly's recipe for success is simple.

3. Buffalo Bills (Last week: 3)

Record: 10-2

Josh Allen is built for this weather. What an absolute maniac this guy is. The MVP race has a new leader.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Last week: 2)

Record: 11-1

Another ugly win over a much inferior opponent. Don't get me wrong, finding ways to win these types of games is important, but when it's week after week ... it raises eyebrows. Unsurprisingly, the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

1. Detroit Lions (Last week: 1)

Record: 11-1

For years, the Lions were the team nobody wanted to watch on Thanksgiving. Boy, how that's changed. The NFL's best keeps rolling after an NFC North nail-biter.

