Mostert reveals he has discussed possible reunion with 49ers

The 49ers might have interest in reuniting with a familiar face this offseason.

As San Francisco continues to part with key players on both sides of the ball, it could turn to one former player for veteran depth.

Former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert joined NFL Network's "Free Agency Frenzy" on Tuesday and revealed that San Francisco has reached out this offseason about a possible reunion.

"I do got some juice left, obviously," Mostert said. "But now it's all about trying to win. I got a taste of what it was like when I was with the Niners in '19, getting to Super Bowl and playing in that game and scoring as well. So once you get that, you definitely want to go back and you want to pick a team that's suitable for that occasion. But also you want to, you want to get the opportunity to go out there and showcase you still got it.

"It would definitely be a great one-two punch. I talked to [Christian McCaffrey], one of my guys. We've chatted quite, quite some time over the years, and honestly, the Niners have been in discussion. I could just say that we've heard from them, and trying to work some stuff out, obviously. But you never know. You can go one direction and then flip within an hour, to another direction. But everything's on the table for me right now."

Mostert signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and bounced around between the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears before signing with San Francisco in 2016. He spent five-plus seasons with the 49ers and played an integral role in the team's 2019 Super Bowl LIV run, which included a historic 220-rushing-yard, four-touchdown performance in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

After two additional seasons with San Francisco, Mostert signed with Miami as a free agent in 2022, and, in 2023, rushed for a career-best 1,012 yards and 21 total touchdowns, earning him his lone Pro-Bowl nod.

The 49ers expect McCaffrey, who missed most of last season due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis, to be fully healthy for 2025 and recently tendered breakout star Jordan Mason a second-round contract. If they were to sign Mostert, the 32-year-old likely would compete with Patrick Taylor Jr., with whom San Francisco reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension on Monday, and Isaac Guerendo.

