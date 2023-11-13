Report: Baker Mayfield's thumb OK ahead of Bucs-49ers matchup

Baker Mayfield will be leading the ship for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they head to Levi's Stadium in Week 11.

The former No. 1 pick appeared to injure his throwing thumb after hitting his hand on a Tennessee Titans defender on Sunday. He stayed in the game, though, finishing 18-for-29 for 278 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the 20-6 victory.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that further evaluation from the Bucs training staff found no issues with Mayfield's thumb, putting him in line to start the team's road game against the San Francisco 49ers this coming week.

The Buccaneers’ training staff checked Baker Mayfield’s thumb this morning, there were no issues, he will not miss any practice time, and he is set to be ready for Sunday’s game vs. the 49ers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2023

Mayfield is in his first season with the Bucs after splitting time between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022. He has the Bucs at 4-5 on the year and a half-game behind the New Orleans Saints atop the NFC South standings.

Should Mayfield re-aggravate his thumb or sustain a different injury, Tampa Bay has 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask as its backup QB.

Bucs-49ers will kick off at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 19.