Report: Purdy, 49ers ‘inching' toward top-10 AAV QB contract

There appears to be progress in the ongoing Brock Purdy 49ers contract saga.

After months of negotiations, the two sides slowly but surely might be headed toward a deal.

Purdy and the 49ers are "inching closer" to a long-term extension that is expected to include an average annual value that ranks in the top 10 at the position, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported in a story on Wednesday, citing sources close to the situation.

The 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, by average annual value, are:

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($60 million)

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars ($55 million)

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers ($55 million)

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills ($55 million)

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals ($55 million)

6. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins ($53.1 million)

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions ($53 million)

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers ($52.5 million)

9. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens ($52 million)

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles ($51 million)

If Purdy were to secure a top-10 AAV, he would make at least $51 million per season with his next contract.

The fourth-year quarterback attended the 49ers' voluntary workout Tuesday for Phase 1 of organized team activities (OTAs), which is a potential sign that contract talks are progressing in a positive direction, which 49ers president of football operations/general manager John Lynch confirmed in his pre-NFL draft press conference that same day.

“I think there have been substantive talks that have this thing going in a good direction, and I’ll leave it at that,” Lynch said about the negotiations with Purdy.

There has been no shortage of debate surrounding Purdy's contractual value and how much the 49ers should be willing to pay him in his new deal.

Is Purdy worth a top-10 quarterback contract? If Russini's report is accurate, it would appear the 49ers believe he is.

