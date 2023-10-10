Report: Browns to start P.J. Walker vs. 49ers if Deshaun Watson is out

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a quarterback dilemma ahead of their Week 6 clash against the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers.

Deshaun Watson reportedly did not practice Monday due to a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for Week 4, though the Browns' recent bye week still may not have supplied him enough time.

If Watson can't go on Sunday, the Browns will pivot to P.J. Walker over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Brad Stainbrook of The OBR reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The #Browns will start PJ Walker if Deshaun Watson can’t play on Sunday, per a league source. https://t.co/6uC4oCqmS4 — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 10, 2023

Walker is also on the Browns' practice squad, so he'll need to be elevated should Watson be ruled out. Once a player has three elevations, they have to go through waivers before being eligible to re-sign to the practice squad.

The 28-year-old Walker has yet to appear in a game this season. Thompson-Robinson got the nod in Week 4 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but he couldn't get anything going in the 28-3 home loss where he completed just 19 of 36 passes for 121 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He was also sacked four times.

A product of Temple, Walker has just seven starts to his name since his first appearance as a Carolina Panther, where he played from 2020 to 2022.

Five of those starts came last season after the Panthers had a QB carousel throughout the campaign. In all six appearances last year, Walker totaled 731 passing yards while completing 63 of 106 passes for three touchdowns and three picks.

If Walker does start, it'll be a tough task at hand against a 49ers defense that is ranked No. 1 in points allowed (13.6), No. 3 in yards per pass allowed (5.0) and No. 5 in opposition interceptions thrown percentage (3.98%), among other statistical categories.