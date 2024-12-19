Isaac Guerendo

Report: Guerendo unlikely to play in 49ers vs. Dolphins game

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.
  • Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports AppYouTube and Facebook.

It appears the 49ers could be without another starting running back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play in Week 16, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Guerendo now is the 49ers' third starting running back to miss time this season, after San Francisco lost both Christian McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason to season-ending injuries.

In two starts since McCaffrey and Mason's injuries, Guerendo recorded 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with two receptions for 50 receiving yards in the Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears and 16 carries for 57 yards in the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers now will turn to some combination of Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda.

San Francisco 49ers

Maiocco Overreactions Dec 17

49ers overreactions: Should team target wide receiver in offseason?

Ambry Thomas 18 hours ago

Former 49ers cornerback Thomas claimed off waivers by Colts

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Isaac Guerendo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us