49ers rookie Pearsall excited for special homecoming vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' final game of the 2024 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals will be a homecoming for Ricky Pearsall.

The rookie grew up in the Phoenix area and will have a large faction of supporters in the stands to see his first game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

“I got a lot of people going,” Pearsall shared on Thursday. “I think my mom alone has 55 family members going. I just found out today. Fifty-five, I don’t think I knew 55 family members so I’m going to see who pops out to the game and be like, ‘Nice to meet you.’ "

Pearsall’s clan won’t be the only 49ers Faithful in the stands. Vivid Seats' proprietary algorithm, Fan Forecast, shows 45 percent of the Week 18 crowd in Arizona will be supporting the 49ers. Ticket prices on the secondary market are averaging $161 with the best deal at $22 to see the 2024 finale.

Pearsall had a breakout performance in Week 17, ending the evening with eight catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. The young receiver has dealt with multiple obstacles in his first NFL season, ranging from shoulder and hamstring injuries to a gunshot wound in a failed armed robbery attempt over Labor Day Weekend in downtown San Francisco.

“I think you can always find positives in the darkness," Pearsall said. "I think that’s something I took away from it. It would be easy for me to look at all the adversity and be negative at myself, but there’s positive that came from it, learning lessons that came from it and that’s the biggest thing for me, to look at those rather than all of the adversity I had to go through.”

Pearsall missed the first six games of the NFL season, opening up his rookie campaign with a three-game stretch that included 11 receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown. The Florida product did not record a catch again until Week 13.

“At the end of the day, those adverse moments make me a stronger person, so I think all those things needed to happen,” Pearsall said. “Everything happens for a reason, and God has a plan.”

Pearsall showed in Week 17 why the 49ers' front office selected him in the first round (No. 31) of the 2024 NFL Draft. The talented wideout was able to create separation in his routes, making him an attractive target for both Brock Purdy and Joshua Dobbs.

“There’s a lot of highs and lows, and a lot of things I have to learn from,” Pearsall said of his first season. “I think that’s the player I am. I receive those coaching points and receive the things that I maybe didn’t do as good of a job on, go out there and fix those things, and continue to work on it.”

Pearsall will have one more chance to showcase his talents before the team’s season officially ends -- and he appears ready for another high-octane performance.

