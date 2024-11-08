Pearsall becoming comfortable with Purdy, 49ers' offense

SANTA CLARA — Ricky Pearsall is set to play his third NFL game on Sunday, and the 49ers rookie shared he's making positive progress getting acclimated to the game, but it also has been a process.

"I’m feeling more and more comfortable each week, to be honest,” Pearsall said on Thursday. “Keep getting into this playbook, studying, going out there and executing it. I’ve only had minimal practices, so being able to go out there and run through it.”

Pearsall missed the first six games of the 2024 NFL season as he recovered from a gunshot wound sustained during an attempted armed robbery. In his two NFL appearances -- one start -- the wide receiver has been on the field for 88 offensive snaps, or 67 percent.

The first-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft has felt improvement in his chemistry with quarterback Brock Purdy as they get more practice time and game reps together.

“It’s getting better and better,” Pearsall said. “Just practice. The more reps we get in, the better timing our stuff is going to get. You can kind of see it after two weeks of practices, and it’s going to keep improving.

"I think it’s more of just just getting a feel for each other. I'm in a unique situation where I missed training camp and the first few weeks, so I’m just trying to make up for that time we lost."

Pearsall not only missed the 50 days on the reserve/non-football injury list, but also sat out much of his first training camp due to a shoulder sublimation and a hamstring injury. Each rep he has taken with Purdy has inched him closer to playing a bigger role on the offense.

“Continuing to just be myself,” Pearsall said about his next steps. “I look at myself as a huge playmaker, so when those opportunities come up, just go out there and execute the play and create an impact on the game.”

Just as Pearsall was getting into a rhythm, the 49ers had their scheduled bye week. While it was nice for him to see his family in Arizona, the wideout was ready to get back to work in the Bay Area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I think from the first to the second game, I already felt more comfortable being out there,” Pearsall said. “I think I was moving faster. Being in the system a little longer, getting some practices under my belt. I think it’s just going to continue to improve. I’m going to get faster and faster and continue to get more confident.

“It was good to go back to Arizona to see my family, but I’ve only had two games so I’m trying to get into a groove.”

Pearsall will get more reps on Sunday when the 49ers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast