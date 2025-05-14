Pearsall changes 49ers jersey number ahead of 2025 NFL season

In time, Ricky Pearsall will get a chance to prove he is a No. 1 wide receiver.

In the meantime, as he enters his second season in the NFL, Pearsall is indisputably No. 1.

Pearsall has changed his jersey number this offseason to No. 1, which was shown on a video the 49ers posted Tuesday on social media. While the 49ers still list Pearsall as No. 14 on their official website, the team confirmed Pearsall has made the change.

LET'S GET TO IT 🗣 pic.twitter.com/UBzDYh0W4L — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 13, 2025

Pearsall wore No. 1 during his two seasons at the University of Florida in 2022 and 2023 before the 49ers selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 31 overall selection.

In his first three seasons of college football, Pearsall wore No. 19 at Arizona State.

Last year, Deebo Samuel wore No. 1 with the 49ers. He made the switch from No. 19 after safety Jimmie Ward signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent following the 2022 NFL season.

The 49ers traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason, opening the door for Pearsall to switch to his college number.

Pearsall becomes the sixth player in 49ers history to wear No. 1.

As a rookie, Pearsall caught 31 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns.

Pearsall missed the first six games after he was the victim of a shooting during a robbery attempt just a week before the start of the regular season. Pearsall was shot through the chest but was released from the hospital after less than 24 hours. He made a full recovery and started four of the 11 games in which he appeared.

Pearsall could open the season as a starter alongside veteran Jauan Jennings, who caught a career-best 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Top receiver Brandon Aiyuk continues to go through physical therapy after undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL.

