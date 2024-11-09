Shanahan hilariously admits Pearsall's jet sweep was meant for Cowing

Programming note: Watch Kyle Shanahan's full "49ers Game Plan" interview with Greg Papa at 8:30 p.m. tonight on NBC Sports Bay Area immediately after "Dubs Talk Live.

Remember rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s clutch jet sweep in the 49ers’ 30-24 Week 8 win against the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”?

Well, it turns out the play-call wasn’t meant for Pearsall.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan hilariously explained how the mix-up-turned-big-gain came to be while talking to Greg Papa on the latest edition of NBC Sports Bay Area’s “49ers Game Plan."

“The jet sweep was awesome,” Shanahan told Papa. “We called it for [Jacob] Cowing, and [we had] some confusion and they went the opposite ways. Yeah, so Chris Conley just ended up there. And Chris, being the mature grown-up of the group, he knew it was for Jake; him and Ricky got switched up and went the wrong ways. Chris, being an unselfish, smart guy, he goes,’ Ricky, I bet you should take this.’ So, they pop back and then Ricky just took it.

“I was yelling the whole time. And then once I saw the result. I got over it pretty quick.”

It is safe to say things worked out.

Pearsall’s run went for 39 yards and put San Francisco, who was up 27-17 with roughly seven minutes remaining in regulation, in field goal range. Kicker Anders Carlson, who recently was cut to make room for the returning Jake Moody, made a 41-yarder to help seal the win at Levi’s Stadium.

The jet sweep is the longest play of Pearsall’s young career; it presumably was a special moment for the 24-year-old and his family, considering he was shot in the chest after an autograph signing in downtown San Francisco on Aug. 31.

The mixup produced a highlight and a feel-good moment and helped the 49ers earn a win. Perhaps Pearsall will give Cowing the next one.

