Ricky Pearsall

SFPD policewoman details helping 49ers WR Pearsall after shooting

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Francisco police officer who helped save 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s life after he was shot in the chest recently shared her side of the story.

SFPD Sgt. Joelle Harrell shared with ESPN the harrowing details of the shooting.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

“When he stood up, I saw his wound on his chest," Harrell said. "And I was like, 'Oh no.' So I took my strong hand, applied it over the hole to create a suction. And then I took my other hand to apply direct pressure to his head. He goes, 'Am I going to die from this?' I said, 'Look at me. I know you don't know me, but I need you to trust me, it's not your time.’ ”

The shooting occurred at Union Square on Aug 31, which left the 49ers rookie with a wound in his chest after a failed robbery attempt. A 17-year-old male from Tracy attempted to rob Pearsall of his Rolex watch and jewelry.

After a prolonged struggle, Pearsall was shot in the chest. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged the suspect with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery.

Miraculously, Pearsall avoided serious damage and returned to the team facility only a few days after the incident.

San Francisco 49ers

NFL Oct 25

Cowboys and the 49ers both look to rebound following tough losses

Deebo Samuel Oct 24

49ers practice report: Deebo, Kittle limited in return

The 24-year-old recently was activated and made his first appearance of the season in last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pearsall and Sgt. Harrell likely will be connected for the rest of their lives.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Ricky Pearsall
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us