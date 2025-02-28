Lynch shares hilarious one-liner on 49ers' Saleh courtship

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Saleh was announced as the 49ers' defensive coordinator on Jan. 24, but through the process there were a few times when general manager John Lynch thought he may have to call on the organization's backup plan.

“I remember talking to him, ‘I feel like sloppy eighths,’” Lynch said with a laugh to local Bay Area media while at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But he had to let the landscape fall out. Robert makes no bones about it. He has aspirations to be a head coach again. So he was right, but it did leave us — you’re hanging on and people start coming off the board.”

Prior to agreeing to return to the Bay Area, Saleh interviewed for head coaching positions with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lynch believes the silver lining of the process was the exposure to people they might not have met without the uncertainty of Saleh’s future.

“We didn’t sit back and panic, we prepared,” Lynch said. “We had plan A, B, C, D. Through the process you get to see there’s a lot of talented people out there. Some of these we interviewed from the college ranks this year, really enjoyable to get to know the talent that’s out there.”

There is large belief that Saleh’s return will restore the 49ers' defense's energy and dominance to the level of success they saw from 2019 to 2022 when both Saleh and his successor — coordinator-turned Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, were at the helm.

“It's awesome to have Saleh back,” Lynch said while at the podium at the combine. “Saleh brought a great deal when he was last here, I think he's even better now with the experiences he's had. And it's a welcome sight to have him back, the energy that he brings, the expertise that he brings, the leadership he brings.”

Joining Saleh on San Francisco's staff is Gus Bradley, the former coach of the Jaguars and more recently the Indianapolis Colts' defensive coordinator. Bradley will hold the position of assistant head coach of defense.

Lynch believes there will be a minimum adjustment period between Saleh and his defensive players.

“Some of the people we added, it’s exciting to be around them,” Lynch said. “Fresh energy. We’ve been through this before. People assimilate and adapt really quick and with Robert, familiarity is a nice thing.

“Nice to see how the system has evolved since he left,” Lynch said. “I think you always have to be evolving. That’s something we hope to do this year.”

