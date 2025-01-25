Saleh officially returns as 49ers' defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh is heading back to the spot where he enjoyed his most success as an NFL coach.

The 49ers on Friday officially announced the hiring of Saleh, 45, as defensive coordinator to fill the key spot on Kyle Shanahan’s coach staff that remained vacant for more than two weeks.

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday that Saleh was expected to return to the 49ers unless he got a head-coaching job. But with the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Liam Coen, the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly tabbing Pete Carroll and the Dallas Cowboys reportedly picking Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach, the best option for Saleh was to rejoin San Francisco.

Shanahan informed Nick Sorensen on Jan. 7 that he would not return for a second season as defensive coordinator. The 49ers hoped to retain Sorensen on the coaching staff in a different role, but that isn't happening, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers will stick with their familiar defensive scheme, though earlier this month Shanahan expressed an open mind toward making some changes on defense.

“I love the scheme that we've had here,” Shanahan said three days after the 49ers finished last place in the NFC West with a 6-11 record.

“I think it's one of the hardest things to go to when you’ve got the right guys in the right spots. But I do think people adjust to schemes, and I think you have to adjust too depending on your personnel.”

The following day, Shanahan interviewed Saleh and Detroit Lions passing game coordinator/defensive backs Deshea Townsend. Saleh and Townsend were the only individuals with whom the 49ers announced interviews.

Assistant head coach/defense Brandon Staley was the only internal candidate Shanahan said he would consider for the promotion to defensive coordinator.

Saleh returns to the coaching position he held from 2017 to 2020. He parlayed his 49ers success into a head-coaching job with the New York Jets.

While Saleh’s defenses with the Jets were strong, he couldn't come up with the answers on offense. New York fired him after it opened the season 2-3.

The Jets were 20-36 during Saleh’s tenure.

Saleh took a spot with the Green Bay Packers as a consultant on the offensive side of the ball under his longtime friend Matt LaFleur.

The highlight of Saleh’s time with the 49ers came in 2019 after two rough seasons. They ranked second in the NFL in points allowed and eighth in yardage allowed, as the club advanced to the Super Bowl.

Saleh was a candidate for several head-coaching opportunities, including the Cleveland Browns, after the 49ers’ Super Bowl season. But it was the next year when the 49ers missed the playoffs that the Jets hired him to lead their franchise.

Saleh becomes the fourth different 49ers defensive coordinator in four years. DeMeco Ryans replaced Saleh in 2021 and held that title for two seasons before the Houston Texans hired him as head coach.

Steve Wilks was fired after the 2023 season, his only year in that role with the 49ers, and they demoted Sorensen after the defense was ranked eighth in yards allowed (317.4) and 29th in scoring (25.6 points per game).

