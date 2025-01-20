Report: Saleh has second interview scheduled for Jags coaching job

A reunion between the 49ers and their former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is appearing less and less likely.

The ex-New York Jets coach has a second interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head-coaching job scheduled for Friday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday, citing sources.

Saleh acquitted himself well in first interview and gets a longer look. pic.twitter.com/PlbsdjAfah — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 20, 2025

After relieving first-year coordinator Nick Sorensen of his duties, the 49ers interviewed Saleh for their DC vacancy on Jan. 9. The 45-year-old served in the role for the first four seasons of Kyle Shanahan's head-coaching tenure from 2017 to 2020 before leaving to coach the Jets, and New York fired Saleh early in the 2024 NFL season after a 2-3 start.

While it's widely believed Saleh would be San Francisco's first choice, the 49ers also interviewed Deshea Townsend, the Detroit Lions’ defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, for their DC opening. In addition to the Jaguars, Saleh also has interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys for their head-coaching vacancies.

Despite a volatile Jets tenure, Saleh built New York's defense into one of the NFL's best during his time there -- and the 49ers Faithful are very familiar with his success as DC in the Bay. The 49ers returned to the NFL playoffs for the first time since their 2013 campaign during the 2019 season, led by a lights-out defense with Saleh at the helm.

But whether or not Saleh returns to duplicate that success with the 49ers remains to be seen -- and certainly depends on how well his second Jaguars interview goes.

