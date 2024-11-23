49ers Roster

49ers elevate Gipson to face Packers; Feliciano downgraded to out

By Tristi Rodriguez

The 49ers added another name to their long list of players out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, was downgraded to out for the pivotal NFC showdown at Lambeau Field.

Feliciano signed a one-year extension with the 49ers this offseason but began the season on IR and has yet to suit up in 2024.

Additionally, San Francisco placed Tatum Bethune (knee) on injured reserve.

In more positive news, the 49ers promoted veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. from the team's practice squad to the 53-man roster, and activated linebacker Jalen Graham and cornerback Nick McCloud from the practice squad.

Star left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) remains questionable, while Brock Purdy (shoulder), Nick Bosa (hip/oblique), Kevin Givens (groin), Charvarius Ward (personal) and Jacob Cowing (concussion) were ruled out.

Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

San Francisco 49ers

