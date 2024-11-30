49ers Roster

49ers promote CB McCloud to 53-man roster for Bills game

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The banged-up 49ers added cornerback Nick McCloud to the active 53-man roster on Saturday.

The 49ers waived wide receiver Ronnie Bell on Friday, clearing a roster spot for McCloud.

In his fourth NFL season, McCloud has appeared in two 49ers games. The 26-year-old has played 19 special teams snaps but has yet to play on defense.

San Francisco ruled out cornerback Deommodore Lenoir on Friday, so McCloud gives the 49ers secondary depth ahead of Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Linebacker Jalen Graham and offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez were standard elevations from the practice squad for the Week 13 game.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that left tackle Trent Williams, edge rusher Nick Bosa, left guard Aaron Banks and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott also won't play against the Bills.

Veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward will play Sunday after missing the last month while mourning the tragic passing of his daughter Amani Joy.

Quarterback Brock Purdy is set to start against the Bills after missing the 49ers' last game due to a right shoulder injury.

San Francisco needs every available player to step up as it tries to maintain hopes of making the playoffs.

A win Sunday in snowy western New York would go a long way to helping that cause.

This article tagged under:

49ers RosterBuffalo Bills
