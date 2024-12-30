49ers Roster

49ers make series of roster moves to reinforce trenches vs. Lions

By Matt Maiocco

NBC Universal, Inc.

SANTA CLARA -- Undrafted rookie center Drake Nugent likely is to make his NFL debut on "Monday Night Football."

The 49ers elevated the former Stanford standout to be in uniform for when San Francisco faces the Detroit Lions at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers on Monday placed guard Aaron Banks on injured reserve and activated rookie linebacker Tatum Bethune off of it.

Bethune, a seventh-round draft pick from Florida State, was sidelined for the 49ers' past five games after sustaining a sprained knee in the Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers also elevated defensive lineman Alex Barrett from the practice squad.

Nugent will be in uniform for the first time on Monday after the 49ers experienced a rash of injuries along the offensive line.

Banks (knee), offensive tackles Trent Williams (ankle) and Jaylon Moore (calf) were placed on injured reserve within the last week.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers also ruled out offensive lineman Spencer Burford (calf) and right tackle Colton McKivitz (knee) is listed as questionable to play against the Lions.

San Francisco recently signed offensive linemen Austen Pleasants, Charlie Heck and Matt Hennessy to the active roster.

Nugent appeared in 42 games with 39 starts over five seasons at Stanford (2019-22) and Michigan (2023) before the 49ers signed him as an undrafted rookie.

In his final season of college football, Nugent was an All-Big Ten selection and helped the Wolverines win a national championship.

