Why Whitner claims 49ers' roster needs ‘overhaul' in 2025

Could the 49ers undergo major changes following the 2024 NFL season?

After San Francisco’s 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football,” NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner explained on the latest episode of “Hitner’s Hot Take” what the 49ers should consider doing entering their next campaign.

“Going into next season, there is no guarantee that this 49ers team is just going to get back to their championship aspirations and winning ways,” Whitner said. “This roster is going to need an overhaul focusing on top-tier talent on this defensive line and quality depth at all positions.”

It is difficult to assess the 49ers considering how unfortunately their season has gone. San Francisco, quite literally, has been plagued with issues one couldn’t imagine or have foreseen.

The 49ers have been injured like no other team in the NFL, and the latest injury report reflects that. San Francisco also has dealt with unimaginable tragedy, dating back to before the regular season started when first-round draft pick and rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest in an attempted armed robbery.

With all that said, San Francisco just hasn’t produced at the caliber expected of it. So, Whitner cited previous 49ers teams that the current one should try and emulate.

“Think about how these 49ers teams were led; it was all defense,” Whitner, a former 49ers safety, recalled. “It was getting to the quarterback with a four-man rush, but they had elite defensive tackles in Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner. They had guys like Dee Ford who could win one-on-one matchups. They had a young, up-and-coming Fred Warner. You had Richard Sherman in the secondary.

“When you look at the 49ers’ defensive roster right now, they have Nick Bosa, you have Fred Warner, and you have a few rookies in the secondary that are starting to make a name for themselves.”

Whitner believes San Francisco must take a page from its old book and rebuild a strong defensive line, and, while we’re at it, a strong defense. The 49ers currently allow the sixth-most points per game with 24.6, a season removed from allowing a third-best 17.5.

The 49ers’ season probably is “over.” However, San Francisco can get a head start on the next one by figuring out who should stay and who should go, as well as what the team’s future identity should be.

“I can finally say it. The 49ers’ season is over,” Whitner said. “And the Super Bowl hangover is real. Though the 49ers and [coach Kyle Shanahan] have had tough seasons in the past, most recently in 2020 [6-10], the difference between 2020 and now is: in 2020 they were just injured -- they had top-tier talent in key positions. This 49ers roster doesn’t have the depth and particularly on the defensive side of the ball.”

Whitner is confident San Francisco doesn’t have what it takes to be great this year. All the 49ers alum can do is hope the team retools and regroups in its quest for a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy during the 2025 season.

