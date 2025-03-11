Report: Mason given second-round contract tender by 49ers

The 49ers did not keep up with the spending at Monday's start of the NFL’s free-agent negotiating period.

However, the team reportedly decided to retain restricted free agent Jordan Mason on a one-year contract that would make him one of the NFL's highest-paid backup running backs.

The 49ers opted to retain Mason on a one-year deal for the second-round tender of $5.346 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Monday night, citing a source.

The one-year deal places Mason and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who also received a second-round tender, as tied for No. 18 on the league’s list of highest-paid running backs, according to OverTheCap.com.

Mason can still negotiate with any other team. But if another team signs him to an offer sheet and the 49ers decline to match, San Francisco would receive a second-round pick as compensation.

The second-round tender, in effect, discourages any other team from pursuing Mason as a free agent.

The 49ers took a similar approach last year with wide receiver Jauan Jennings. San Francisco tendered Jennings at a second-round level but eventually replaced that tender with a new two-year, $15.4 million contract.

The first day of the open-negotiating saw a flurry of players leave the 49ers, including linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Denver), safety Talanoa Hufanga (Denver), cornerback Charvarius Ward (Indianapolis), quarterback Joshua Dobbs (New England) and offensive linemen Aaron Banks (Green Bay) and Jaylon Moore (Kansas City).

The 49ers' backfield was hit, too, with nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk reportedly set to be released after he declined to accept a significant pay cut for a second consecutive year. Running back Elijah Mitchell also agreed to terms with Kansas City on a one-year contract.

The only 49ers addition was former Jacksonville tight end Luke Farrell, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20.25 million contract.

Mason, whom the 49ers originally acquired as an undrafted rookie from Georgia Tech in 2022, led the team in rushing last season. He gained 789 yards and three touchdowns on 153 carries for a 5.2-yard average. He also caught 11 passes for 91 yards.

Mason was plagued by shoulder and ankle injuries throughout the season and appeared in 12 games with six starts.

The 49ers decided on the second-round tender over a first-round tender ($7.458 million) or the right of first refusal ($3.263 million).

Christian McCaffrey ranks second in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley with a contract that carries an annual average of $19 million per season

The only No. 2 running back in the NFL who currently is scheduled to make more than Mason this season is Carolina’s Mike Sanders at $6.3 million. He is signed through 2026.

The 49ers' depth chart at running back consists of McCaffrey, Mason, Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor Jr., who agreed to a one-year extension with the 49ers this week.

