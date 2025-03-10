Report: Tight end Farrell, 49ers agree to three-year, $20.25M contract

The 49ers are adding tight-end depth behind George Kittle.

Luke Farrell and San Francisco have agreed to a three-year, $20.25 million free-agent contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing the tight end's agency, IHC Sports.

The agreement contains $11 million in guaranteed money.

The #49ers with a big addition: #Jaguars TE Luke Farrell has agreed to terms with @49ers on a 3-year contract worth up to $20.250M with $11M guaranteed, a deal done by @ihcsports. pic.twitter.com/qFuszQ9x89 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Farrell was a fifth-round selection by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft and spent the last four seasons in the Sunshine State.

Farrell caught 36 passes for 318 yards in four seasons with the Jaguars. He has no NFL touchdown receptions.

During the 2024 season, the 27-year-old appeared on 38 percent of offensive snaps and 27 percent of special teams snaps.

