Report: 49ers ‘optimistic' Williams will play vs. Packers

Some good news for the 49ers at last. Well, maybe.

San Francisco is "optimistic" star left tackle Trent Williams will be able to play against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, though the team needs to see how his injured ankle does in pregame warmups before making a decision, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday night, citing a source.

Williams is one of eight 49ers on the injury report for the Week 12 game at Lambeau Field, but he's the only one listed as questionable. The other seven are out, including defensive end Nick Bosa and quarterback Brock Purdy.

The 36-year-old offensive lineman played through the same injury last week against the Seattle Seahawks after testing it pregame, though he didn't practice in the days following the 49ers' 20-17 loss.

And while tight end George Kittle didn't play last week, he will be back on the field against the Packers -- a welcome sight for the banged-up 49ers, who come into Week 12 with a 5-5 record and struggling offense.

With Purdy now set to miss the first start of his NFL career due to an injury, the 49ers certainly will need Williams' presence along the line as backup Brandon Allen steps in under center.

