Report: 49ers work out four offensive linemen amid tackle injuries

The 49ers appear to be in the market for some reinforcements along their beat-up offensive line.

San Francisco worked out offensive linemen Austen Pleasants, David Sharpe, Zack Johnson and Jaylen Mayfield on Monday, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported, citing a league source.

Even though the 49ers' 2024 NFL season is all but lost, they still have to field a team for their final three games -- and it's getting thin at the tackle position.

Star left tackle Trent Williams, who is dealing with an ankle injury, has not played since Nov. 17 in the 49ers' Week 11 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. And his backup, Jaylon Moore, didn't practice Monday with an undisclosed injury as San Francisco held a bonus session, but he was seen working on the side.

Pleasants entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has had practice-squad stints with five different NFL teams while appearing in two regular-season games. Sharpe, a former fourth-round draft pick in 2017, has 46 games under his belt with six starts across six NFL seasons.

Zack Johnson won the 2024 United Football League championship with the Birmingham Stallions before signing in July with the Cleveland Browns, who waived him in August. He has appeared in one NFL game.

Perhaps the most intriguing of the four is Mayfield, a former third-round pick who started 16 games at left guard for the Atlanta Falcons during his rookie season in 2021. A back injury held Mayfield out of the entire 2022 season, and after spending the 2023 campaign on the New York Giants' practice squad, he sustained an ankle injury in their 2024 preseason finale and was waived.

The 49ers could sign one of these four linemen to their practice squad before their Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

