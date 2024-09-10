49ers honor first responders who helped rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall after shooting

Before Monday night’s game, the San Francisco 49ers celebrated the first responders who helped save rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall’s life, after he was shot in a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Aug. 31.

Pearsall and the team acknowledged a surgeon, who helped him recover from the gunshot wound to his chest and a sergeant, who was one of the first people to respond. Pearsall was on the field smiling, watching his team and even signed some autographs.

San Francisco police Sgt. Joelle Harrell was one of the first people to respond. On Monday night, she was on the field in full uniform, alongside Dr. Lucy Kornblith, a surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General, who helped Pearsall recover.

Pearsall gave them both jerseys with his name and number on it, along with big hugs as the two women were honored as frontline heroes of the game. Pearsall was drafted in April of this year after the shooting, he was placed on the non-football injury list.

But before the game against the New York Jets, he was on the field supporting his teammates.

Fans were supporting Pearsall, giving him and the first responders a standing ovation and applause.

“It’s a blessing, it’s really good to see him, he’s in good spirits, and he really wants to get out there and I’m glad that the coaches are taking precautions to make sure he’s mentally and physically healed,” said Palo Alto resident Maria Moorehead.

Fans said that they're looking forward to seeing Pearsall on the field.