San Francisco 49ers' Tatum Bethune sees huge support ahead of opener against Jets

A Florida family has shown immense support for the San Francisco 49ers ever since rookie linebacker Tatum Bethune joined the team.

Bethune was the Niners' 251 draft pick, and his mom, Shavon Bethune, flew all the way from Miami to cheer her son on in the team’s opener against the New York Jets on Monday.

“I’m excited. I want him to do his best. We always have this little thing we say, ‘Go make them remember your name. You have been doing this since you were a little boy, so make them remember your name,’” she said.

The Florida State University alumnus was drafted in the seventh round. Before playing as a Seminole, Bethune played three seasons at the University of Central Florida, where he recorded 185 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles over 35 games.

In his final season at FSU, he led the team with 71 tackles. In the 2023 season, he also recorded 38 assists, 33 solo tackles, an interception, and three passes defended. By the end of the regular season, he was named Third-Team All-ACC.

The rookie linebacker started his football career at just 4-years-old. Now, his mom is collecting everything she can with her son’s name on it.

“I'm here to cheer on my son, Tatum Bethune. This is his first NFL game Monday night lights,” Shavon said.

The 49ers' first game comes a little over a week since first-draft pick Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Union Square.

The robbery sparked commentary from city officials pledging to hold the shooter accountable and up safety measures.

The Niners' season debut also comes amid a controversial tailgating policy.

The new policy, dubbed directed parking, would allow parking lot attendants to direct cars to the next available parking spot. The team said it hopes the new policy will help with "reducing congestion, improved safety, enhanced accessibility, time savings and improved traffic."

Since the policy's announcement, over 3,600 fans have signed a Change.org petition saying the policy would make it harder for groups to park near one another and that its implementation is a sign of poor communication between the Niners and fans,

Despite the recent events and controversies, Bethune’s family said they plan to be the loudest cheerers at Monday’s game.

“Tomorrow, I am going to be the loudest cheerer for Tatum,” said Ayden Smith, Bethune’s cousin.

Andrew Mendez and Robert Handa contributed to this report.