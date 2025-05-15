49ers Schedule

49ers' 2025 schedule released, features five prime-time games

By Taylor Wirth

The 2025 NFL season will be here before you know it.

After an offseason of roster turnover, the 49ers are preparing to embark on a potential transition season as they look to get younger -- and cheaper -- on both sides of the ball.

Fortunately for San Francisco, they have a favorable fourth-place schedule in 2025 after finishing last season with a 6-11 record and in last place in the NFC West.

However, no opponent ever should be overlooked in the NFL. You know the saying: "On any given Sunday."

Here are the 49ers' opponents, dates, times and broadcast schedule for each of their 2025 matchups:

Preseason

San Francisco 49ers

Preseason Week 1: Aug. 7-10, vs. Denver Broncos, time TBD, network TBD

Preseason Week 2: Aug. 14-18, at Las Vegas Raiders, time TBD, network TBD

Preseason Week 3: Aug. 21-24, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, time TBD, network TBD

Regular season

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 7, at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 14, at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m. PT (FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 21, vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 28, vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 2, at Los Angeles Rams, 5:15 p.m. PT (Prime Video)

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 12, at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 19, vs. Atlanta Falcons, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 26, at Houston Texans, 10:00 a.m. PT (FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 2, at New York Giants, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 9, vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 16, at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 12: Monday, Nov. 24, vs. Carolina Panthers, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Week 13: Sunday, Nov. 30, at Cleveland Browns, 10:00 a.m. PT (CBS)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 7, Bye week

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 14, vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:25 p.m. PT (FOX)

Week 16: Monday, Dec. 22, at Indianapolis Colts, 5:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 28, vs. Chicago Bears, 5:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 3 or Sunday, Jan. 4, vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

