Seven shocking stats show 49ers' historic struggles vs. Packers

The 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field was a meltdown of epic and historic proportions.

And that's not an exaggeration.

The 28-point loss not only was one of the worst in the Kyle Shanahan-John Lynch era but one of the worst in franchise history for several reasons.

Here are seven stats that highlight just how bad San Francisco's Week 12 loss to Green Bay was. Avert your eyes, if you must, Faithful.

Our data only goes back to 2006, but we had the #49ers with 19 missed tackles yesterday, the most in any game by the #49ers defense we have ever charted. — Jeff Deeney (@PFF_Jeff) November 25, 2024

The 87 yards rushing allowed in 1st quarter are second most by #49ers since at least 1991. They gave up 90 to Seahawks on 12/5/2021 (73 on a fake punt by Travis Homer) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 24, 2024

#49ers' biggest blowout losses to Packers in history of the 74-game series:



Today: -28 points

1960: -27 points

1959: -22 points

1997: -21 points

1955: -21 points



It's the 3rd biggest loss since Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017. The others were in '17 and '18. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 25, 2024

Josh Jacobs rushed 26 times for 106 yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 12 against the 49ers, recording the most missed tackles forced (15) by any ball carrier this season.



Jacobs has now forced 67 missed tackles this season, tied for 2nd-most in the NFL entering Sunday Night… pic.twitter.com/80tRKFLZAC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 25, 2024

Adding to the 2020 vibes:



The 49ers' 38 points allowed are the most they've given up since 2020. Miami scored 43 on them that year — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 25, 2024

The 49ers offense had 11 first downs today.



That's tied for the fewest they've ever produced under Kyle Shanahan - a sample of 138 games (playoffs included). — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) November 25, 2024

#49ers fall behind by 20+ for 5th time in last 4 seasons (playoffs included). Also did it in:

vs Ravens Week 16 2023 (down 21)

vs Eagles 2022 NFC title game (24)

vs Chiefs Week 7 2022 (21)

vs Cardinals Week 9 2021 (24) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 25, 2024

The 49ers were missing key players on both sides of the ball, and their absences were felt early and often in the blowout loss.

However, even if 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams had played, it still would have been difficult to stop Green Bay's overwhelming early momentum.

Which ultimately resulted in one of the most lopsided losses in recent franchise history.

