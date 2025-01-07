Brian Schneider

Source: 49ers fire special teams coordinator Schneider

By Ali Thanawalla

NBC Universal, Inc.

The 49ers have made a change to the coaching staff in the aftermath of a disappointing 2024 NFL season.

Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has been fired by the 49ers, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on Monday.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

ESPN's Nick Wagoner first reported news of Schneider's dismissal.

Schneider, who was hired in March 2022, just completed his second season in the role with the 49ers. He is a longtime NFL assistant and also spent the 2003 collegiate season at UCLA, where now-49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was a graduate assistant.

Before joining the 49ers, Schneider spent 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the 49ers have had elite offensive and defensive units over the last two years, their special teams unit constantly has had problems.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel 17 hours ago

Lynch firmly states Deebo will return to 49ers in 2025

Javon Hargrave 17 hours ago

Lynch confirms 49ers' plan to release Hargrave in offseason

Schneider's group never was able to find a consistent kickoff or punt returner this season.

Kicker Jake Moody struggled mightily after returning from a high right ankle sprain sustained on Oct. 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Moody, Anders Carlson, Matthew Wright and Mitch Wishnowsky combined to make 33 of 43 field-goal attempts, -- 76.7 percent -- which was sixth-worst in the NFL this season.

Punters Wishnowsky and Pat O'Donnell averaged 45.1 yards per kick, which was fifth-worst in the league. Their combined net yardage of 38.6 was second-worst this season.

The 49ers need to address several areas this offseason, and now Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch will begin the search for a new special teams coordinator.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Brian Schneider
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us