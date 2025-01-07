Source: 49ers fire special teams coordinator Schneider

The 49ers have made a change to the coaching staff in the aftermath of a disappointing 2024 NFL season.

Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has been fired by the 49ers, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan on Monday.

League source confirms #49ers special teams coordinator Brian Schneider has been relieved of his duties. @nwagoner had it first — JLC - I'm on bluesky @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) January 7, 2025

ESPN's Nick Wagoner first reported news of Schneider's dismissal.

Schneider, who was hired in March 2022, just completed his second season in the role with the 49ers. He is a longtime NFL assistant and also spent the 2003 collegiate season at UCLA, where now-49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was a graduate assistant.

Before joining the 49ers, Schneider spent 11 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the 49ers have had elite offensive and defensive units over the last two years, their special teams unit constantly has had problems.

Schneider's group never was able to find a consistent kickoff or punt returner this season.

Kicker Jake Moody struggled mightily after returning from a high right ankle sprain sustained on Oct. 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Moody, Anders Carlson, Matthew Wright and Mitch Wishnowsky combined to make 33 of 43 field-goal attempts, -- 76.7 percent -- which was sixth-worst in the NFL this season.

Punters Wishnowsky and Pat O'Donnell averaged 45.1 yards per kick, which was fifth-worst in the league. Their combined net yardage of 38.6 was second-worst this season.

The 49ers need to address several areas this offseason, and now Shanahan and president of football operations/general manager John Lynch will begin the search for a new special teams coordinator.

