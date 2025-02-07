Source: Bradley hired by 49ers as defensive assistant under Saleh

Gus Bradley, among the candidates mentioned to take over as 49ers defensive coordinator this offseason, is coming to the organization, after all.

Bradley, 58, will serve as a 49ers defensive assistant, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network first reported the news on Friday morning.

Bradley most recently served as defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts for the last three seasons.

In Bradley’s role with the 49ers, he will work under new defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was hired to replace Nick Sorensen.

Sorensen was fired by coach Kyle Shanahan after one season as defensive coordinator. Sorensen was recently hired for the position of Dallas Cowboys special-teams coordinator.

Bradley served as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach from 2013 through 2016, and Saleh was the linebackers coach on his staff from 2014 through 2016. Both men worked for the Seattle Seahawks under Pete Carroll.

The hiring of Bradley also sets up a logical succession plan for the 49ers at defensive coordinator if Saleh were to leave the organization after next season for another head-coaching opportunity.

Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017-2020 before the New York Jets hired him as head coach. The Jets fired Saleh just five games into his fourth season in charge.

Brandon Staley, the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach, who was a 49ers defensive assistant, is uncertain to remain with San Francisco in 2025.

