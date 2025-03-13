Source: Long snapper Pepper released by 49ers after five seasons

The mass exodus of longtime 49ers players continued Thursday.

San Francisco is releasing long snapper Taybor Pepper, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

BREAKING—- #49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper is being released per source. During his five-years with the club, Pepper appeared in every single game and was on the final year of his three-year extension signed with the club in 2023 — Jennifer Lee Chan - also bluesky @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) March 13, 2025

Chan also reported the team is interested in 39-year-old John Weeks as a possible replacement.

Also, hearing the #49ers are interested in John Weeks, 39-year old veteran long – snapper who most recently played for the Houston Texans under a one year contract worth $1.377M — Jennifer Lee Chan - also bluesky @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) March 13, 2025

Pepper spent five seasons (2020-2024) with San Francisco and had one year and $1.25 million remaining on his contract for the 2025 NFL season.

The long snapper appeared to confirm the news in a post on X.

Thank you Faithful! Wanted to end my career with the 49ers, but I’ve still got some years left in the tank.



Love all the amazing players I’ve gotten to share the field with during my time. I’ll deeply miss all of the amazing support staff that continue to keep the org moving. pic.twitter.com/8EPRuPoNfO — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) March 13, 2025

San Francisco appears to be overhauling its special teams unit this offseason after hiring Brant Boyer as the new coordinator, agreeing to a contract with special teams ace Luke Gifford on Tuesday, and now parting ways with its long snapper.

