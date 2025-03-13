Taybor Pepper

Source: Long snapper Pepper released by 49ers after five seasons

By Taylor Wirth

The mass exodus of longtime 49ers players continued Thursday.

San Francisco is releasing long snapper Taybor Pepper, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan.

Chan also reported the team is interested in 39-year-old John Weeks as a possible replacement.

Pepper spent five seasons (2020-2024) with San Francisco and had one year and $1.25 million remaining on his contract for the 2025 NFL season.

The long snapper appeared to confirm the news in a post on X.

San Francisco appears to be overhauling its special teams unit this offseason after hiring Brant Boyer as the new coordinator, agreeing to a contract with special teams ace Luke Gifford on Tuesday, and now parting ways with its long snapper.

