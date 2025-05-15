Sources: Humphries, 49ers have not agreed to reported contract

Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries has not agreed to terms with the 49ers as previously reported, multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday.

Humphries appeared to be heading to the 49ers in the days after the 2025 NFL Draft. His representation announced on April 29 that the sides agreed to a deal.

But that contract was not finalized, and nothing appears imminent. Humphries remains a free agent after appearing in just two games during the 2024 season due to injuries.

Humphries, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran. He was a starter for the Arizona Cardinals for eight seasons, starting all 98 games in which he appeared.

But Humphries sustained a torn ACL at the end of the 2023 season, and the Cardinals released him in the offseason.

Humphries spent most of last season rehabbing his knee before the Kansas City Chiefs signed him to take over as their starting left tackle.

He started in Kansas City’s Week 14 game and played the entire game, but he sustained a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for the next three games.

Humphries returned to play half of the game in Kansas City’s Week 18 contest.

He suited up for Super Bowl LIX as a backup tackle but did not play.

After the deal for Humphries fell through, the 49ers announced the signings of veteran offensive linemen Andre Dillard and Nicholas Petit-Frere.

