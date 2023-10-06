Steve Young, Nick Bosa talk 49ers-Cowboys rivalry

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys face off this weekend for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

The 49ers and Cowboys have a rivalry with a lot of history and drama.

Nobody knows that better than hall of famer Steve Young. The former 49ers quarterback played three straight NFC championship games against the Cowboys in the 1990s.

While current 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is ready to face the Cowboys this Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai sat down with Young and Bosa to talk about Cowboys and 49ers rivalry and the upcoming game.

You can watch the interviews in the video above.

In an interview with NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai, Hall of Famer Steve Young and 49ers Nick Bosa discuss quarterback Brock Purdy.