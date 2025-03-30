Hufanga shares heartfelt goodbye to 49ers organization, fans

Now that Talanoa Hufanga's time with the 49ers officially is over, the safety is saying goodbye.

Hufanga signed a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos in NFL free agency earlier this month, ending his tenure in the Bay after four seasons. A first-team All-Pro selection in 2022, Hufanga found plenty of success with the 49ers after they selected him No. 180 overall in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Change is exciting, but this is a season of my life I will always cherish and reminisce as one of the best times of my life," Hufanga said Saturday on Instagram of his years in the Bay. "Thank you to all the teammates and coaches that not only helped me grow as a football player, but as a man of God. You all have become family to me and I’ll never forget the relationships I have been fortunate enough to make.

"To [the] Faithful, thank you all so much for your endless support and encouragement these past four years. I loved seeing you all on Sundays but my favorite was when I was able to meet some of you in everyday life. Our interactions never ceased to put a smile on my face and I feel so grateful to have encountered such great people.

"Red and gold will always have a special place in my heart. Stay faithful."

Hufanga experienced plenty of highs and lows during his 49ers career, from his playoff touchdown on a blocked punt against the Green Bay Packers his rookie year to ACL and wrist injuries that impacted his third and fourth seasons in the league.

It's safe to say Hufanga, whom the Faithful knew as "Huf," made an impact for both the organization and fans alike, appearing in five postseason contests -- two NFC Championship Games -- with the 49ers.

And now, as Hufanga joins former 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a new adventure in Denver, the place where he made his mark in the NFL always will be in his heart.

