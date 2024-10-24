Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga plans to play with cast upon 49ers return, per agent

By Taylor Wirth

49ers head coach Steve Kerr addresses the media Wednesday to discuss Ricky Pearsall’s unique ability to run a full route tree and adapt to various positions.
USATI
  • Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers will be without another key player for at least the next few weeks.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Veteran safety Talanoa Hufanga, who tore ligaments in his wrist in San Francisco's Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve the following week, will attempt to return in a "few weeks" and play with a cast, his agent, Chris Cabott told The Athletic's Mike Silver on Thursday.

Silver originally reported in his latest column, citing a source, that Hufanga -- who the 49ers initially estimated would be sidelined for four weeks -- now is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

However, it appears Hufanga's agent, in refuting Silver's report, provided a clearer picture as to when the former All-Pro safety could return to the field.

While it's unclear exactly when Hufanga could return, the 49ers certainly could use his presence in the defensive backfield.

San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk Oct 21

How 49ers will approach NFL trade deadline in wake of Aiyuk injury

Deebo Samuel Oct 23

49ers practice report: Deebo, Kittle, Jennings not participating

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Talanoa Hufanga
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us