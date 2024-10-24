Hufanga plans to play with cast upon 49ers return, per agent

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers will be without another key player for at least the next few weeks.

Veteran safety Talanoa Hufanga, who tore ligaments in his wrist in San Francisco's Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve the following week, will attempt to return in a "few weeks" and play with a cast, his agent, Chris Cabott told The Athletic's Mike Silver on Thursday.

Update: I spoke with @chriscabott, Hufanga's agent. He insists that the plan is for Hufanga to try to play in a few weeks while wearing a cast. That would be a welcome development https://t.co/09jQnZtkiK — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 24, 2024

Silver originally reported in his latest column, citing a source, that Hufanga -- who the 49ers initially estimated would be sidelined for four weeks -- now is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

However, it appears Hufanga's agent, in refuting Silver's report, provided a clearer picture as to when the former All-Pro safety could return to the field.

While it's unclear exactly when Hufanga could return, the 49ers certainly could use his presence in the defensive backfield.

